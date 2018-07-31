Clear

Graves in danger of being washed away at church

Tree roots dangling from washed away earth under century-old trees is the sight behind the historic Old Bonhomme Chur...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:45 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tree roots dangling from washed away earth under century-old trees is the sight behind the historic Old Bonhomme Church.

"We lost about five to eight feet of the bank, as a result of the erosion," said John Green.

Green says the church noticed the erosion has gotten worse in the last three years.

Before, loss of vegetation was the only worry. Now the concern is the loss of gravesites. The edge of the bank sits less than 10 feet from the first row of graves.

Green says the church reached out to at least five public agencies to get help.

"And all of them said 'you basically have a problem and there's nothing we can do to help you out with it," said Green.

The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) said they could step in to fix the problem but they lack the funding.

News 4 found MSD is reviewing their Storm Water Capital Rate Proposal.

If passed, the average annual charge for homeowners will increase to $27, generating $30 million in revenue. The money would fix erosion issues that are unfunded like the Bonhomme Cemetery.

All public and private property will be subject to this rate increase.

MSD has identified 500 stormwater areas that need fixing.

It'll be up to voters to pass the proposed rate increase.

MSD anticipates it'll be on the ballot by April 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests