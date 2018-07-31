Clear

Child battling cancer receives more than 1,000 cards from around the world

An Ypsilanti child with cancer was given more than 1,000 cards to encourage him as he battles the disease.Davo...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:46 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Ypsilanti child with cancer was given more than 1,000 cards to encourage him as he battles the disease.

Davon Turner's family reached out to WXYZ asking if our viewers would send him cards. Since then, more than 1,000 cards, gifts, and even a laptop were sent to Davon.

"It's just letting me know that me and Sofia aren't alone in all of this," Davon said. "It's pretty good when you have people to support you."

The 10-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer on the roof of his mouth. He's had more than five surgeries and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"I think the letters give him something to look forward to," said Sara Turner, Davon's mom. "They make him feel good like he's not in it by himself."

But Sara never expected this response, she said.

"The first day the mail lady showed up she had 87 cards. The second day she came she had a tote and then we got a big U.S. tote of mail a week," Sara said.

