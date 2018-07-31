Clear

New Orleans high school reopens 13 years after Hurricane Katrina

You just can't hide that cougar pride.John F. Kennedy High School at Lake Area has reopened for the 2018-2019 ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:46 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:46 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

You just can't hide that cougar pride.

John F. Kennedy High School at Lake Area has reopened for the 2018-2019 school year, 13 years after Hurricane Katrina devastated the building and forced the school to close.

To commemorate the reopening, JFK alumni hosted a school supply giveaway Monday.

They say it's important to give back to the new students and to remind them of the school's legacy.

"We feel like if we can show a kid how to come to school well-groomed with the proper equipment and supplies they need to succeed, then half of the battle is won," said Kevin Williams.

In addition to free backpacks full of supplies, the students were also treated to food, haircuts and musical performances.

Nike helped to boost the school's reopening celebrations with a $2,200 donation.

