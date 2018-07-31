Authorities: Boy seen performing 'In My Feelings' challenge on highway

Authorities are investigating an "In My Feelings" dance challenge incident on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 near Aero Drive that happened on July 20.

A driver told 10News he saw a boy jump out of a van, appear to dance and then run after the van as it began to drive off. Shortly after the driver said he saw the boy - between 10 and 11 years old - get back into the van.

Authorities determined that the incident was related to a dance challenge trending on the Internet.

Dozens of videos have popped up online with the hashtag "In My Feelings". In the videos, people are seen jumping out and dancing alongside moving vehicles to Drake's song, "In My Feelings."

The video challenge has become so popular that the National Transportation Safety Board has issued a warning against the trend, citing the dangers associated with distracted driving.

As a result of her participation in the challenge, authorities say the boy's mother could face charges.