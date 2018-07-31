Clear

Man convicted of assaulting deputy with lit firework to spend nearly 3 years in prison

The Buncombe County District Attorney says an Asheville man will spend a minimum of 33 months in prison after pleadin...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 4:19 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 4:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Buncombe County District Attorney says an Asheville man will spend a minimum of 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 30, 2018 Kevin Mills, 48, of Deaverview Road, plead guilty to the charge after assaulting a police officer with a lit firework.

Superior Court Judge Marvin P. Pope sentenced Harris to of 33-49 months of active imprisonment.

"This office consulted with the victim-officer who approved of the proposed sentence, in part because Mills was willing to accept responsibility for his wrongdoing swiftly," District Attorney Todd Williams said in a press release.

Police said Kevin Mills threw a mortar-style firework at the officer, which exploded above the officer's head.

Pope ordered Mills to pay all court costs, court appointed attorney fees and jail fees.

Kevin Mills was taken into custody on Thursday July 5 at Deaverview Apartments.

