Record heat keeps dermatologists busy

Last week, we broke several heat records here in the Phoenix area and as the temperatures rise, so do the calls to th...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Last week, we broke several heat records here in the Phoenix area and as the temperatures rise, so do the calls to the doctor.

Summer is the time of year when dermatologists see more and more people in their offices either with skin issues or people with questions about their skin because of the heat.

As any dermatologist would tell you, sunscreen is mandatory, not just in this summer heat but year 'round.

Affiliated Dermatology has been around for about 15 years, there are several offices here in the Valley.

The doctors there have seen an uptick in patients and make it a point to get every customer in who calls.

For seniors, especially those who are golfing or doing more things outdoors, their doctors have some tip:

"The adult population, if you are gonna (sic) be doing things outside, sunscreen, and seek shade at all times possible," said Dr. Dustin Mullens, D.O. "They are gonna (sic) be the ones who will be out in the peak hours of the day, the younger generation is gonna (sic) be working, "

So you have a funny looking mole or something that just doesn't look right on your skin, how do you know when to go and see a dermatologist?

Dr. Dustin Mullens says to look for the "ABCDEs of Melanoma."

Do a checklist of these topics when analyzing issues on your skin.

A. Asymmetry,

B. Irregular Borders, more than one or uneven distribution of Color, or a large (greater than 6mm)

D. Diameter.

E. Evolution of your moles - know what's normal for your skin and check it regularly for changes.

