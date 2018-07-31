Clear

GOP rep. dismisses Trump shutdown talk as 'posturing'

A Republican congressman on Tuesday dismissed President Donald Trump's threat of...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 4:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Republican congressman on Tuesday dismissed President Donald Trump's threat of shutting down the government over immigration as "posturing."

"I kind of see it as posturing, to be honest with you," Rep. Scott Taylor told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "I've fought against the government shutdown last time over the 'Dream Act.' I'll fight against it this time as well."

Taylor added that he would oppose a shutdown over its effects on the military and other federal workers around the country.

"As you can see here in Virginia Beach, we have more military than any congressional district in the nation," Taylor said. "It would affect the military, our National Guard, our federal workers, government contractors, it's an irresponsible thing to do, I think. So I do not support it."

Trump surprised many congressional Republicans over the weekend when he threatened a government shutdown if Congress does not fund his border wall and change immigration laws. He reiterated the shutdown threat Monday in a news conference.

Taylor is the latest Republican to publicly oppose Trump's threat. Senate Republicans -- mindful of protecting their majority -- are rebuffing the President's call, the latest sign that Trump's own party is learning to adapt -- or simply ignore -- Trump's sporadic legislative impulses.

