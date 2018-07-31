Clear

The new book about Ferrari that costs as much as a car

Designed to be as exclusive as a car from Maranello, a ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 3:09 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Designed to be as exclusive as a car from Maranello, a new retrospective book on Ferrari by Taschen will be limited to only 1,947 copies -- celebrating Ferrari's foundation year of 1947 -- and cost up to $30,000.

For that price, collectors can aspire to get one of only 250 Art edition copies, which feature a sculptural steel and chrome bookstand and a copy of the book enclosed in an aluminum display case, both designed by Marc Newson.

Together, the case and the bookstand are meant to replicate the essential shapes of a Ferrari 12-cylinder engine.

Newson, one of the world's most influential industrial designers, has created everything from sneakers to speedboats and is also a car enthusiast who often races one of his vintage sports cars in the Mille Miglia, a classic four-day race between Brescia, Italy, and Rome.

The remaining 1,697 Collector's edition copies, going for $6,000 each, will be offered with just the aluminum case instead. The hefty volume -- 514 pages and 12.7 by 17 inches -- is hand-stitched and sports a minimalistic cover design with a silver prancing horse over a racing red background.

All copies are also signed by Piero Ferrari, the company's vice chairman and the only living son of founder Enzo Ferrari. The ultra-limited Art edition copies also carry the signatures of John Elkann, Ferrari's current chairman, and the late Sergio Marchionne, who was the CEO of Ferrari and its former parent company Fiat Chrysler until shortly before his death last week.

The book, edited by Pino Allievi, is the result of a close collaboration with the scuderia, and includes hundreds of unseen photographs and documents from the Ferrari Archives and private collections from around the world. Allievi, a longtime Ferrari historian, worked with Enzo Ferrari on the 1998 book "Ferrari Racconta."

The upcoming book, titled simply "Ferrari," will be published in October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests