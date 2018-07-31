(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday embraced a line of defense offered by his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that "collusion is not a crime," even though he continued to deny any alleged ties between his campaign and Moscow during the 2016 election. "Collusion is not a crime, but that doesn't matter because there was No Collusion (except by Crooked Hillary and the Democrats)!" Trump tweeted.
Related Content
- URGENT - Trump repeats Giuliani defense: 'Collusion is not a crime'
- Trump repeats Giuliani defense: 'Collusion is not a crime'
- Trump repeats 'no collusion' on Russia probe
- 'No collusion ... No collusion ... No collusion ...-No collusion ... No collusion'
- Trump not sold on Giuliani defense
- Giuliani says he's not sure collusion is a crime despite Mueller investigation
- Trump repeats unproven conspiracy theory
- URGENT - Trump on Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'
- Giuliani: Not sure colluding is a crime
- Trump: Collusion between Democrats and Russia
Scroll for more content...