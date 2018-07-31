Clear

New Zealand scraps sexist road sign after 7-year-old girl's plea

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 12:49 PM
New Zealand's transport authority will scrap a sexist road sign after a seven-year-old girl complained that they indicated only men could work on roadside power lines.

Zoe Carew raised the issue after seeing "Lineman" signs warning that power cables were being modified or fixed, pointing out that women could be doing the job.

"I think this sign is wrong and unfair. Do you agree?" Carew wrote in a letter to Fergus Gammie, the chief executive of New Zealand's Transport Agency (NZTA)

Although Carew expressed no interest in becoming a line worker "because there are so many more exciting things," she was outraged on behalf of all women.

She asked for a change in the signs to say "LINE-WORKERS" or "something correct and fair like that".

Gammie responded to Carew, praising her "for taking action where you think something unfair should be fixed. Well done."

In a letter addressed to Zoe, the NZTA chief executive said that while "line workers" would require the size of the sign to be changed, he could indeed change the sign to "line crew."

"The new signs will replace the old ones when they need replacement due to wear and tear, this may take some time," said Gammie.

Gammie also invited Zoe to have her picture taken with the new sign once it was updated.

The NZTA then announced their decision on social media, stating that "great ideas can come from anyone, including seven-year-olds!"

New Zealand is known for its equal gender policies. A 2017 World Economic Forum report ranked the country ninth in terms of its gender pay gap, political empowerment, and education.

