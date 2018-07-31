You can win a $8.2 million mansion for $17, but you'll need to know some British royal history

Every year we ask Santa Claus to bring us something nice, and this Christmas he could be giving a lucky person a $8.2 million home in London.

The catch? You must enter a drawing for $17.

Melanie and Nigel Walsh, listed their home for sale earlier this year, but due to the difficult property market, Brexit, and high property taxes, a creative approach to find a way to sell the home was needed.

"Not many people are willing to pay the Stamp Duty fee that comes with such a large home," Melanie Walsh told CNN, referring to a point-of-sale tax in England on property or land over a certain price.

"It could be up to 12% of the home value, but by entering our home in this contest, we can include the fees, so the person who wins won't have to pay it."

The couple created what they like to call "a competition" on June 16, to find a new owner, and it's open to anyone worldwide willing pay the 13.5-pound ($17 and change) entry fee.

What makes this house exquisite besides the captivating half acre lake that sits on its backyard, and the very provocative wine room, is the rich history it holds.

First built in the 1500's and located 14 miles from the heart of London, the home served as a stop for Queen Elizabeth I prior to her becoming queen in 1558, says Melanie.

The queen's pit stop was later demolished and rebuilt in 1700s, and was given the name "Dancers Hill House."

Which is why the couple decided to include a very important question that must be answered correctly to become a finalist to win the home:

"Who was the reigning Monarch on Christmas Day, the year the Dancers Hill House was built?"

The couple first bought the house for $1.5 million nearly 30 years ago, and they remodeled it drastically.

"Because it was abandoned, when we first bought the home there were so many holes in the roof we had to sign our contract under umbrellas," Melanie says.

After retiring, and with all their children now married, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home is just too big for the couple.

"The house has many memories, and it means a lot to us. We used the house for big parties, and our son had his wedding here," said Melanie.

The winner will be randomly chosen in mid-December if the Walshes have met the $8.2 million goal in ticket sales by then. If not, the contest will be extended for another six months.

"I couldn't tell you how many tickets have been bought so far," said Melanie. "But I know one person bought a total of 80 tickets at once."

Melanie hopes the winner will cherish the home as much as they have. As for the winning answer to the question, they want everyone who enters to do their own research.