Liquids and laptops may soon be allowed to stay in carry-on bags

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 6:22 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 6:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Passengers might be allowed to keep liquids and laptops in their carry-on bags at airport security checkpoints in the United States if screening technology being tested at select airports is widely adopted.

The Transportation Security Administration announced plans Monday to test computed tomography (CT) scanners for carry-on bags, with up to 40 units expected to be in place at US airports by the end of 2018.

The X-ray scanning equipment creates 3D images that can be analyzed on three axes for explosives and other threats. The CT technology is similar to that used for medical imaging. Current screening machines for carry-on bags generate 2D images.

"Use of CT technology substantially improves TSA's threat detection capability at the checkpoint," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a statement.

CT technology testing started in 2017 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Boston's Logan International Airport. John F. Kennedy International Airport has also received a scanner.

London's Heathrow is among international airports testing the 3D technology.

An initial 15 units will be deployed within the next few months at the following US airports:

Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI)

Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Houston Hobby Airport (HOU)

Indianapolis International Airport (IND)

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

McCarran International Airport (LAS)

Oakland International Airport (OAK)

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL)

Washington-Dulles International Airport (IAD)

