Clear

These Republican governors are bolstering Obamacare in their states

Here's an interesting twist -- two conservative Republican governors are actually strengthening Obamacare in their st...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's an interesting twist -- two conservative Republican governors are actually strengthening Obamacare in their states.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker received federal approval Sunday to enact a reinsurance program, which should lower individual market premiums next year. It joins Alaska, Minnesota and Oregon in receiving such a federal waiver. And Maine Governor Paul LePage got a similar nod on Monday to reinstate that state's reinsurance program.

Both governors have been vocally opposed to the Affordable Care Act, seeking to dismantle the health reform law and refusing to expand Medicaid.

The $200 million effort in Wisconsin will use federal and state funds to protect insurers from costly Affordable Care Act claims. Walker expects premiums will be roughly 11% lower, on average, than they would have been without the program. Actual rates that people pay should decline by an average of 3.5% compared to this year, he said.

The Wisconsin Health Care Stability Plan will pay 50% of insurers' claims between $50,000 and $250,000. The state projects it will spend $34 million of its own funds for these claims next year, with the rest coming from the federal government. The feds, however, aren't expected to shell out any new money -- reinsurance also helps the federal government because the lower rates mean it will spend less on premium subsidies for those who qualify. Those savings will be redirected to the stability plan.

The Maine Guaranteed Access Reinsurance Association will cover a large share of claims from certain high-risk enrollees. The state expects premiums will be 9% lower next year than they would be without a waiver, and it predicts that the number of uninsured will fall by 1.7% because more people will be able to afford the lower rates.

The big winners, however, will be middle class residents who don't qualify for subsidies. Obamacare has grown increasingly unaffordable for them as premiums climb higher each year.

"When you have a lot of people facing unsubsidized premiums that are really high, it creates political pressure," said Linda Blumberg, institute fellow in the Urban Institute's Health Policy Center.

Several states are turning to reinsurance as a way to stabilize their Obamacare markets by curbing -- or even reversing -- premium hikes. Alaska, the first to set up such a state-based program, saw a 22% decrease in the average individual market plan this year, state officials said. Minnesota saw an average decline of 20% this year, according to Governor Mark Dayton.

Maryland and New Jersey also have reinsurance waivers pending before the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. They will likely be approved in coming months, said Justin Giovannelli, associate research professor at the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University.

Reinsurance is one of the rare measures that enjoys bipartisan support. Reinsurance was part of the original health reform law, though it was set to expire after three years. The Trump administration, which is determined to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, has blessed it as well.

Reinsurance was also a central focus of a bipartisan Senate attempt to shore up the Affordable Care Act last year, though it ultimately fell apart over disagreements on other measures.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests