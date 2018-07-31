Clear

Trump's willingness to meet with Iran is diplomatic over-confidence, Dem says

President Donald Trump's ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's comment that he's willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with no preconditions shows diplomatic over-confidence, a Democratic lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee said Monday.

During a joint news conference at the White House alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Trump said that he would meet with Iranian leaders "whenever they want to" with "no preconditions."

California Democratic Rep. John Garamendi said such a meeting would likely not be successful.

"I don't know what the President hopes to achieve with that meeting," he said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." "If the President's going to sit down with them without any preconditions, he must think he's a genius, because if he thinks he can pull off a meeting with the supreme leader of Iran without any prior discussions -- good luck."

Blitzer corrected Garamendi that a hypothetical meeting would likely not be with Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, but with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Garamendi blamed Trump for causing the US' current diplomatic issues with the Islamic Republic by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

"The President has really created a crisis with Iran," he said. "We had the Iran nuclear deal that was preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon any time soon ... and very, very tight controls and observations of what Iran was doing. That is all being seriously disrupted."

Garamendi compared a potential meeting with Iran without preconditions to Trump's widely criticized summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Garamendi also cautioned that Iran is highly dangerous and has caused global disruption.

"Iran is a very, very bad actor," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests