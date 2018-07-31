Clear

Watch Obama and Biden surprise bakery staff

Dog Tag Bakery aims to help service-disabled veterans and their caretakers. Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden decided to pay them a visit.

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 6:41 PM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden were reunited Monday, when they went out for lunch at a Washington, DC, bakery.

Obama and Biden spent about 45 minutes at Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown. The bakery runs a fellowship program, now in its eighth class, that acts as a "living business school" for veterans, military spouses and military caregivers, Dog Tag CEO Meghan Ogilvie told COVER/LINE. Professors from Georgetown University teach fellows, who can earn a certificate of business administration from Georgetown University's School of Continuing Studies.

Ogilvie said she found out about six minutes before Obama and Biden arrived that they were coming. She gathered the current 13 fellows and said they would have a team meeting and surprised them when the 44th President of the United States and his Veep walked in.

Obama and Biden met the fellows, took selfies with them and talked to them about their future business plans for about 20 to 30 minutes. They also grabbed a bite to eat.

If it wasn't for the fact they were once leaders of the free world, "it would seem like two friends coming together to have lunch," Ogilvie said.

They ordered ham and gruyère sandwiches. Obama got a side salad, and Biden got a slice of mint basil blueberry cake.

Obama told Ogilvie he was aware of "the good work you've been doing" at the bakery, she said. Before long, photos of Obama and Biden at the bakery began circulating online, drawing a crowd. But, "they didn't tell us to stop having people come in," she said.

Obama's been known to meet with possible 2020 contenders, including his former Vice President. A Democratic source told CNN in June that Obama had met with Democrats including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Attorney General Eric Holder to give advice. But unlike Monday's lunch, those meetings were held in private, at his West End office.

Ogilvie described Obama and Biden as "so human" and "so kind."

"They shook everyone's hand," she said, and as they left, they talked with the fellows about the business ideas they had shared. "They learned about them."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests