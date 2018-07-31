Clear

Teen recovering in ICU after attempting "Kiki Challenge"

A Bettendorf teen lands in the intensive care unit in Iowa city after attempting a dance trend going viral around the...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 10:24 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 10:24 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Bettendorf teen lands in the intensive care unit in Iowa city after attempting a dance trend going viral around the internet. 18-year-old Anna Worden says all parents and teens need to hear her story.

Anna Worden just graduated from Pleasant Valley this past year. She's been dancing since she was three-years-old. But after her accident, she had to be airlifted to Iowa City for emergency treatment.

"For us to get to this point you see today has been a long road. Its hard on all of us," says Anna's dad Mike Worden as his daughter attempts to walk a few steps around her hospital room.

This is not where Anna pictured she'd end up simply because of what happened one night she was driving around town with friends.

Let's go back to Monday, July 23, 2018 to Bettendorf.

"We were over by the round-about, and I thought it would be a fun idea to do the Kiki Challenge," explains Anna.

Anna's been dancing since she was little, so she wanted to try out the newest dance fad going viral online called the "Kiki Challenge."

Thousands of fans worldwide have been posting videos of themselves jumping out of moving cars dancing to a Drake song. The dance challenge started in late June when a social media star posted a choreographed video and told people to learn the moves.

"I tried, and the last thing I remember was opening the door. So apparently I got out and tripped and fell and hit my head," says Anna.

Still unconscious, Anna was rushed to the hospital where she was airlifted to Iowa city.

"I had five minutes to give her a kiss and not know what was going to happen. I will always remember that," says Mike Worden.

Anna had a fracture in her skull, blood clots in her ear and bleeding in her brain.

"When we got here and I finally gained consciousness in the ICU, that's when it hit me like wow, I'm actually in the University of Iowa hospitals because I tried to do some little challenge everyone's doing now, and I'm the one that got majorly hurt," says Anna.

The girl who was graceful on her feet is now re-learning to walk.

She also has a lesson to teach.

"Be more careful about the challenges and fads that are going around. It may seem fun, and it may seem easy, but at the same too, they could be so dangerous."

Anna is hoping to be discharged from the hospital on Monday July 30, 2018. When she goes back home to Bettendorf, the road to recovery is still far from over. She will be doing outpatient physical therapy closer to home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests