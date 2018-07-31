Clear

Man who gave meth to 14-year-old, sexually assaulted her, sentenced to 10-17 years

An Asheville man will spend a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a statutory sex offense charge i...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 10:25 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An Asheville man will spend a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to a statutory sex offense charge in Buncombe County Superior Court last week, the Buncombe County District Attorney said in a press release.

On July 27, 2018 Ricky Lee Harris, 38, of School Road in Asheville, plead guilty to statutory sexual offense with a minor.

Superior Court Judge Marvin P. Pope sentenced Harris to an active sentence of 10 to 17 years of imprisonment.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office initiated investigation in the case after receiving a report that Harris and an associate gave methamphetamine to a 14-year-old girl in May 2016 and sexually assaulted her.

Harris later confessed to engaging in oral sex with the victim.

Harris was charged with one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years old and one felony count of selling or delivering a controlled substance to a minor between the ages of 13 and 16.

The drug offense was dismissed upon entry of a guilty plea in the sexual offense charge.

Judge Pope ordered Harris to register as a sex offender for a term of 30 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests