Man accused of killing girlfriend's 2-year-old son pleads guilty to manslaughter

A man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son has plead guilty to a manslaughter charge.

Taylor Lynn Kraig, now 22, was arraigned in court two years ago on murder, assault and criminal mistreatment charges in connection to the death of Zackariah Luda Daugherty.

Friends said the young boy lived with his mother and Kraig in an apartment on Southeast 162nd Avenue.

Authorities say the boy died at an area hospital in August 2016. According to the county medical examiner, he died of homicidal violence.

At the time, a former roommate described Daugherty as "a very happy little boy who smiled at everything."

Stephanie Niedermeier said she used to live with Kraig, Daugherty and Daugherty's mother, Mandy, and had just moved out in July that year. She said she would sometimes hear Kraig yelling at the boy.

Kraig's father, Jason, said in 2016 that Daugherty's death was an accident. He said he was grieving for the boy.

"Taylor loved him," Jason said.

Law enforcement have not released any details surrounding Daugherty's death. Kraig is expected to be in court again Tuesday for sentencing.