NAACP calls for unbiased investigation into fatal shooting by police

The Tennessee NAACP along with coalition partners from across the state are calling for a fair and unbiased investigation into the death of Daniel Hambrick, who was fatally wounded by a Metro Police officer on Thursday night.

The NAACP made the statement at a press conference held on Monday morning at Lee Chapel Church.

"Nashville and other cities can no longer ignore the fact that 'police policing themselves' is problematic. Now there have been two Metropolitan Nashville 'high profile' officer-involved shooting in less than 18 months, both relating to black men during traffic stops," the NAACP said in a statement.

"The NAACP and coalition partners are also calling on Mayor (David) Briley and the Metropolitan Council to support the establishment of the Community Oversight Board outlined in the current Charter Referendum Petition by Community Oversight Now. We call on Nashville city leaders to be concerned about the quality of life all of its citizens, including black and brown people who are most often affected by the lack of police accountability."

In last week's shooting, community members are frustrated that officer Andrew Delke was not wearing a body camera when he shot and killed Daniel Hambrick. There is also no dash cam.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spent the weekend asking if anyone caught the shooting on a personal phone or camera.

On Saturday police were forced to close the intersection where Hambrick was shot. About 50 people engaged in a peaceful protest chanting "Justice for Dan Dan."