Rape suspect caught after chase in court

A 27-year-old man was finally caught by police Sunday after leading authorities on a chase in Marietta following accu...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 27-year-old man was finally caught by police Sunday after leading authorities on a chase in Marietta following accusations of kidnapping and rape.

The victim called 911 around 9 a.m. Sunday and said she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted. She told authorities the suspect -- later identified as Andrew Head -- stole her van and drove away, which is when she locked herself in a bathroom in the 400 block of South Marietta Parkway.

Police say they eventually found Head, but he refused to pull over when authorities initiated a traffic stop. Instead, police say he led them on a chase that included high speeds and driving into oncoming traffic. Police say Head tried to run the stolen van into marked police cars and other vehicles.

He eventually crashed on South Cobb Drive between Fairground Street and Atlanta Road, causing a serious accident, according to authorities.

Head was taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and charged with robbery by force; kidnapping; three counts of rape; fleeing/attempting to elude; improper lane change; and two counts of aggravated assault on an officer.

The drivers of the vehicles he hit were taken to the hospital.

