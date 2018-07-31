Back-to-School store to help hundreds of kids go back to school ready to learn

The 26th annual Back-to-School Store is right around the corner and has an exciting new location after a recent partnership announcement with the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay.

The Service League of Green Bay is a non-profit group with a rich history of working to better the Green Bay area community and youth. The organization raises funds throughout the year to fund multiple programs including Basic Necessity Programs and the Back-to-School store.

Last year, the Service League provided 1,500 elementary school children with new clothes, underwear, socks, shoes dental and vision screenings and a backpack full of school supplies. Organizers say for most of the children they help, the clothes given to them are typically the only new clothes they will get for the 2018-2019 school year.

This year's Back-to-School Store takes place at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, August 8th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.