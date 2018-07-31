Clear

Adopted Woman Discovers Birth Family May Have Been Royalty

What most people take for granted – who they are, who their parents were – has been more of a struggle for Shiren...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

What most people take for granted – who they are, who their parents were – has been more of a struggle for Shirene Gentry.

She'll tell you in an instant that her parents were Dan and Diane Hritzko. Dan was a high-ranking officer in the US Army in the early 1960s, when Shirene was born in Iran – that part has never been in dispute.

How it all happened and who her parents were is not just another story entirely, but a mystery … though Gentry has an idea.

As she shuffles through papers at her kitchen table in High Point, she goes through the evidence, piece by piece, including a letter from the Iranian government that reads: "To whom it may concern ... the child had been deposited at the Women's Hospital since birth and had been there for six months and no one had claimed her. After an exhausted search, no trace of parents can be found."

"Well, we all know that that has been fabricated," Gentry said.

Even though she doesn't have a lot of answers as to her first year in life, when Gentry thinks of her life, "The first thing that comes to mind is gratitude. I always knew I was adopted - which I'm very thankful for. (My parents) went to great lengths to get me out of that country."

She's tried to contact other members of what may be her family.

"Honestly, they have no reason to invite me into their life. I mean, they know who they are," Gentry notes.

It would help provide answers but when Gentry looks at the evidence she has, "It only points to one thing."

See what that one thing is … and who may be her very famous father, in this edition of the Buckley Report.

