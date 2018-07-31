Clear

City Releases Body Camera Video In Deadly Police Shooting

The body camera footage of the Thurman Blevins shooting has been released.Blevins, a 31-year-old black man, wa...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:31 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The body camera footage of the Thurman Blevins shooting has been released.

Blevins, a 31-year-old black man, was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly on June 23 following a 911 call about a man firing a gun in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

Responding officers say Blevins ran from them, and they shot him during a short foot chase. Blevins died at the scene. State investigators say the officers found a handgun near his body, though witnesses questioned whether he had a gun.

The video released Sunday was stabilized and analyzed, according to the police department, by the National Center for Audio & Video Forensics in Beverly Hills, California.

The body cameras on Kelly and Schmidt start recording while they are still in their squad car headed to the scene. They encounter Blevins sitting with a woman with a toddler.

Blevins takes off running. Schmidt chases him.

"Put your hands up," Schmidt yells.

"I didn't do nothing, bro," Blevins yells back.

"You've got a gun, mother******," Schmidt yells.

"I don't," Blevins yells back.

The chase continues into an alley. Blevins yells "Please don't shoot me," and then gunfire. WCCO has chosen not to include the fatal shots in the video.

The city also released an enhanced video that slows down the images and highlights a gun in Blevin's pocket at the beginning of the encounter, and in his hand at the end. The gun fell to the ground near Blevins after he was shot.

Community members have been calling for the release of the body camera footage since Blevins' death. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey promised to release the footage once the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed interviews with all key witnesses.

Frey said he believes in transparency, and that's what drove his decision to make the video public.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that he was currently prohibited from commenting on the specifics of the case, but released a statement saying he would "continue to remain engaged, active and listen throughout the community."

The Facebook group Justice for Thurman Blevins Jr. posted a response to the release of the video, saying the video shows that "Thurman Blevins begged for his life not to be taken by the Minneapolis Police Department."

An autopsy showed that Blevins died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Schmidt and Kelly have been on leave since the shooting, which is standard procedure following the use of deadly force.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests