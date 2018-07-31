Puppies left in hot car for hours adopted

The Atlanta Humane Society said a litter of puppies recently left in a hot car for several hours in middle Georgia have all been adopted.

The puppies were left inside the car on a hot summer day before a good Samaritan found them and alerted the animal control facility in Macon-Bibb County. When they were rescued, several of the puppies were unconscious from heat exhaustion and in desperate need of medical attention.

The puppies were cared for and all survived before being transferred to the Atlanta Humane Society.