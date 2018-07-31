The Atlanta Humane Society said a litter of puppies recently left in a hot car for several hours in middle Georgia have all been adopted.
The puppies were left inside the car on a hot summer day before a good Samaritan found them and alerted the animal control facility in Macon-Bibb County. When they were rescued, several of the puppies were unconscious from heat exhaustion and in desperate need of medical attention.
The puppies were cared for and all survived before being transferred to the Atlanta Humane Society.
Related Content
- Puppies left in hot car for hours adopted
- Dog owner arrested after pets were left inside hot car
- Puppy Left in Post Office in the Poconos
- PD:Dad left son locked in car for 2 hours while he was in court
- PD:Dad left daughter locked in car for 2 hours while he was in court
- Puppies. Island paradise. Combined.
- 3-year-old left in hot day care bus dies
- Ethiopia bans foreign adoption
- Car manufacturers seek tech solutions to hot car deaths
- Multiple adoption applications for abandoned dog tied to tree and left in Balitmore
Scroll for more content...