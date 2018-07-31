Preventing childhood suicide, one family speaks out

The family of a 13-year-old girl who committed suicide last year is speaking out to save families.

Jaden Stone committed suicide last year. Now, here sisters are sharing their story so people know what to look for, how to help those who are struggling and sharing the impacts suicide has on a family.

So far this year, 23 children have committed suicide, compared to last year's 43 suicides.

Together the GBI and other local agencies are working to raise awareness about childhood suicide.