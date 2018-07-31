Clear

Homeowner shoots and kills intruder, suspects at large

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects following an armed home invasion in Apache Junction t...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 6:23 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 6:23 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects following an armed home invasion in Apache Junction that left an intruder dead.

According to PCSO officials, deputies were called to a home near Southern Avenue and Tomahawk Road around 11 a.m after reports of an armed home invasion.

One of the suspects reportedly got into a struggle with the homeowner. The homeowner shot the suspect, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The homeowner did receive some injuries during the struggle, deputies said, while other people inside the home at the time were not injured.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told ABC15 two armed guys stormed in on Saturday.

"I never ever saw these guys before yesterday," he said.

The man believes the intruders were looking for money.

"The instigator...he puts a gun to my head and says (it's) a good day to die, isn't it?" the man said. The homeowner says he decided to fight back.

"They immediately panicked," he said. "They didn't think I was going to resist at all. They underestimated me."

At one point, the homeowner says he managed to wrestle away one of the intruder's guns and shot him.

"I gave as good as I got to both of them," he said. "They're both taller than me, half my age and they had loaded weapons in my home that they brought, and I shot and killed a man with his own gun."

The homeowner says the other man, and a woman who was with them escaped out a window.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office hasn't confirmed whose gun the homeowner used, nor provided a motive for the break-in.

Officials say they are now searching for 34-year-old Aaron Nicholas Ryan and 36-year-old Rachel Faye Ryan in connection with the home invasion.

Authorities are asking the public to not approach these individuals; they are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call PCSO at 520-866-5111.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests