Trump: No problem doing a shutdown

Former White House legislative affairs director Marc Short predicted Tuesday that there will be a showdown at the end of the year over funding for President Donald Trump's wall he wants built at the US-Mexico border.

Short said that because September 30 marks the end of the fiscal year, Congress will likely pass a continuing resolution to fund the government, leaving the issue to come up again in December.

"It's been 22 years since Congress actually completed an appropriations process on time. They will likely fail again this year, which means they'll have a continuing resolution to punt this to December," Short, a CNN contributor, said on CNN's "New Day." "I think likely in December is when you'll see the showdown over funding for a wall."

Trump said Monday that he would "have no problem doing a shutdown," following up on his tweet over the weekend in which he said he would be "willing to 'shut down' government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall."

Congress passed a spending bill in March to fund the government through September 30.

A shutdown over Trump's wall at the September deadline would mark the third lapse in appropriations this year, following a shutdown in January.

Short also said he believes Trump is being sincere about a showdown with Democrats over government funding and Trump's proposed border wall.

On Monday, Short told CNN's Wolf Blitzer he believed there would not be a government shutdown ahead of the midterm elections.