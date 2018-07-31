More details emerge in Mollie Tibbetts disappearance

The older brother of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts says investigators told him evidence shows she was doing homework on her computer last Wednesday evening.
This finding could help give investigators a better idea of how, why or when she disappeared. Tibbetts was last seen jogging on July 18 near Brooklyn, Iowa.
She was dog-sitting but it is unclear if she returned after her jog. With the new details, family members say it is possible she did.
