More details emerge in Mollie Tibbetts disappearance

The older brother of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts says investigators told him evidence shows she was doing homework on...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 1:53 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 1:53 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The older brother of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts says investigators told him evidence shows she was doing homework on her computer last Wednesday evening.

This finding could help give investigators a better idea of how, why or when she disappeared. Tibbetts was last seen jogging on July 18 near Brooklyn, Iowa.

She was dog-sitting but it is unclear if she returned after her jog. With the new details, family members say it is possible she did.

