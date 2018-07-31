Lincoln Police say Scott Frost's home in Lincoln was burglarized over the weekend.
Two Husker championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings and two UCF championship rings were taken when the home was entered through an unlocked garage.
Air Jordan shoes and a Wii gaming system were also taken. The items totaled more than $165,000.
The home was being renovated so it was unoccupied at the time.
Related Content
- Scott Frost has $165,000 in memorabilia stolen from home
- Scott Sutton
- $165,000 in Jewelry Stolen From Beverly Hills Hotel Room of Caitlin McHugh, John Stamos' Fiancee, Ahead of Wedding
- Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. raises $165,000 for victims
- Scott Pruitt's nightmare week
- Veteran's dog stolen in home burglary
- Elderly woman killed at home, vehicle stolen
- Beloved dinosaur sculpture 'Trixie' stolen from home
- Scott brothers to build homes for 2 Nashville mothers
- Trump defends Scott Pruitt: 'Scott is doing a great job!'
Scroll for more content...