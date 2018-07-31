Clear

Man reclaims 15 dogs after more than 85 seized

Days after more than 85 small dogs were seized from his home, a man was able to reclaim 15, according to the Forsyth ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 2:27 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 2:27 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Days after more than 85 small dogs were seized from his home, a man was able to reclaim 15, according to the Forsyth Humane Society.

Officials have also begun work to plan for more than 70 remaining dogs.

After receiving a tip earlier in the week, Forsyth County Animal Control seized more than 85 small dogs from the residence of Fredrick Chriscoe, 74, on Friday morning.

Chriscoe reclaimed the 15 dogs at a cost of $55 per dog.

The $55 per dog covers the cost of the $25 county license fee and reimburses $30 per dog to the humane society to cover vaccinations, treating the dogs for fleas, testing for worms and putting in microchips.

The Forsyth Humane Society will pay to have all 15 of Chriscoe's dogs spayed or neutered.

More than 70 remaining dogs will go to regional non-profit rescue groups, according to the Forsyth Humane Society.

This decision serves to provide time to spay and neuter the remaining dogs, free up needed kennel space and free up foster families.

The sheriff's office initially took the dogs with the help of animal control, the humane society and volunteer groups.

Chriscoe cooperated in the seizure and was charged with 79 counts of violating Forsyth County Ordinanace 6-10 Registration of Dog.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bill Schatzman said Chriscoe genuinely cares for the animals and cared for them to the best of his ability, but Chriscoe told officials the animals cost more than he brings in on a fixed income.

The sheriff's office reports the animals were living in poor conditions in what appears to be a hoarding case. The dogs were not vaccinated.

Chriscoe said he was trying to help stray animals he found.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests