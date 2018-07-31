Clear

Trump's shutdown tweet catches GOP by surprise

Republican lawmakers thought a government shutdown was off the table -- until Trump tweeted about it. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 8:42 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 9:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump reiterated his willingness Monday to allow the government to shut down this fall if he does not receive sufficient funding for border security.

"If we don't get border security after many, many years of talk within the United States, I would have no problem doing a shutdown," Trump said during a joint news conference at the White House alongside Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. "It's time we have proper border security. We're the laughingstock of the world. We have the worst immigration laws anywhere in the world."

Trump's comments come after he threatened on Twitter over the weekend to shut down the government if he does not receive for his campaign-promised wall from Congress.

