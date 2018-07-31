Clear

Neighbors fed up with homeless trash on undeveloped lot

A vacant lot next to the College-Rolando area library has become a dumping ground for homeless people and their trash...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 12:46 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 12:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A vacant lot next to the College-Rolando area library has become a dumping ground for homeless people and their trash. Now neighbors are fed up and want the owners to do something about it.

"My house is not even this trashy," says Erin Webster, who visits the library every day. "I keep my house clean. I think we should keep this whole community clean."

The lot, at 6650 Montezuma Road, is owned by 52 Blue Falcon LLC, an investment group. They've filed paperwork with the city to build a 4-story Holiday Inn Express on the property. They're still waiting for final city approval.

"Everybody's trying to get through this process as quickly as possible," says Jeannette Temple with the Atlantis Group, who is a consultant on the project.

In the meantime, homeless people have broken through the fence blocking off the lot. There are piles of mattresses, food, tents, electronics and other garbage piled up on every side.

Temple told 10News the owners hired a cleaning company to come this week and remove the trash. She also says they have contracted with a security company to come twice a day and kick out anyone who doesn't belong.

She says they welcome the complaints from the community and the owners want to know when things aren't right.

"We appreciate their eyes and ears because we don't want anything bad to happen at the property either," says Temple.

Temple says the owners hope to start construction on the hotel at the start of 2019 and it should take about 18 months to finish.

City of San Diego representatives say there are ways people can report problem properties in their neighborhood. You can request an investigation through code enforcement at this website: https://www.sandiego.gov/ced/report/investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests