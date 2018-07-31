Clear

Police Searching for Suspicious Man in Parked Car Seen Taking Pictures of Young Joggers

Investigators in Pella are warning the public of man seen on surveillance video taking pictures of young women withou...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:38 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investigators in Pella are warning the public of man seen on surveillance video taking pictures of young women without their knowledge.

Police Chief Robert Bokinsky calls the person's behavior suspicious.

"As covertly as he possibly could, took photos of them unbeknownst to them, it seemed to be very creepy," he says.

Surveillance video recorded from the West End Auto body shop obtained by Channel 13 shows a driver parking his car for a brief moment, sneaking out his digital camera, and then snapping at least two pictures of a pair of high school-aged girls jogging in front of the car on Friday morning.

Police are now looking for the man witnesses describe as being in his 30s, wearing a hat and sunglasses. Investigators believe he was driving a 2008 silver Honda Accord.

The department posted a word of caution to its Facebook page on Friday night. The post received more than 600 shares, gaining the attention of thousands like Monroe resident Katie Dolejsa.

"You know he has intentions if that's what he's doing. That's the worst part. You know he's around and you don't know where else he's going," she says.

Police believe the driver left town, and they say finding him could be nearly impossible; the video didn't clearly capture the car's license plate. Investigators have found more than 530 cars in the state that match the description of the man's vehicle. However, two of those cars were found in Pella, but the drivers did not match police's description.

The suspicious activity comes on the heels of the disappearance of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. The University of Iowa student went missing from a neighboring county more than a week ago.

College student Ashlynn Johnson says both incidents have prompted her to carry a pocket knife and pepper spray.

"Just as a woman, I want to feel protected, I don't want to feel scared to walk around in my own town," Johnson says.

Pella police say the man they are looking for isn't doing anything illegal, but they want to try and stop him before he does.

"Crimes are committed, they just don't happen," says Bokinsky. "There is usually a period of surveillance or planning that goes into that."

Police have turned over the video to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office--the department aiding in the investigation of Tibbetts--out of an abundance of caution in case there is a connection. Anyone with information regarding the suspicious motorist is asked to call the Pella Police Department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests