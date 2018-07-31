Clear

Community comes together in service for fallen police officer

Dozens of police cars and fire trucks lined the street as fellow officers, family, and friends escorted Officer Adam ...

Posted By: CNN Wire

Dozens of police cars and fire trucks lined the street as fellow officers, family, and friends escorted Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller's body to Gendron Funeral and Cremation Services Sunday afternoon.

On Saturday evening, the Ft. Myers Police Department announced that Officer Jobbers-Miller died after a week long fight for his life. He was shot in the head July 21st while working.

"He [paid] the ultimate sacrifice," said Jamie Kirschner of Fort Myers.

There was a short processional as men played bagpipes and officials carried Officer Jobbers-Miller's body inside. Family and friends remained outside, hugging, and very emotional.

"What a service they do for our community! It's a blessing to have them, and [losing officer Adam Jobbers-Miller is] horrible, and I feel for the whole department," she said.

"It's unfortunate that a man had to go out there and die in that capacity for no reason," said David Parish, Cape Coral.

Fort Myers Mayor Randy Henderson said it's a shock to the community.

"We mourn this tragic loss together. [It's] senseless, a tragic loss," said Henderson.

He said right now he's intensely focused on the family and giving them privacy to grieve.

"This is a time of feeling of thanksgiving for the community, a thank you for coming to the hospital, for rallying by the thousands, and for bringing food and giving blood, and for supporting Adam and his family," Henderson said.

Mental Health Counselor Dr. Laura Streyffeler said it's a loss like this that reminds people that those whose job is to protect the community aren't invincible.

"When somebody gets shot and killed it takes away that fantasy that we live in a safe world where bad things can't happen," she said.

People across the community said they wouldn't forget the sacrifice he made to keep people safe.

"We feel for his family I feel for his family and his fellow officers and you know it's just heartbreaking," said Kirschner.

