Clear

Welp. MoviePass stock just fell back below $1

How far can MoviePass fall?Stock in Helios and Matheson, the parent company of the movie subscription service,...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 7:31 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

How far can MoviePass fall?

Stock in Helios and Matheson, the parent company of the movie subscription service, plunged 60% Monday amid new reports that customers were having problems with the app, which charges $10 per month for the ability to see a movie every day.

The stock fell as low as 78 cents a share Monday, raising new concerns that it could eventually be delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange. It closed at 80 cents.

That's exactly the problem the company tried to avoid last week when it approved a 250-for-1 reverse stock split, which boosted the price from 8 cents a share to $21. The last several days of trading have essentially wiped away that cosmetic improvement.

Related: MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday

Helios and Matheson's problems got even worse last Friday, when it borrowed $5 million in cash to pay its merchant and fulfillment processors. It took out the loan because of a service outage Thursday that left MoviePass unable to pay for movie tickets, according to a regulatory filing.

The service was back up by Friday afternoon, but struggled again with problems this weekend. MoviePass tweeted late Saturday that some users had reported issues checking in, adding that it was "working towards a fix on this technical issue." E-ticketing remains functional, according to the service.

Related: MoviePass introduces surge pricing

Some users reported additional complaints, including the inability to get tickets for "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," the weekend's biggest movie opening.

On Twitter, MoviePass told one customer that the "Mission: Impossible" movie would be available at theaters that use its e-ticketing service. The company added that the movie "will also be available at some point in theaters during its theatrical run and without peak pricing depending on demand."

The company's "peak pricing" model has also been criticized by users. When surge pricing was announced last month, MoviePass told users that they may be asked to pay a "small additional fee" to see movies that were in high demand.

Some customers, however, have reported extra charges of as much as $8 on movies - nearly as much as the cost of the service's monthly base price.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests