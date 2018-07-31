Aid victims of the California Carr fire

The deadly Carr fire raging in Northern California has claimed at least six lives and destroyed more than 1,100 structures. The fire quickly doubled in size as dry fuel and shifting winds drove the monstrous flames across almost 100,000 acres by Sunday night.

Residents had only a few hours to heed evacuation orders -- some just 30 minutes. Nonprofits are offering assistance for those forced to leave and help with the eventual rebuilding.

You can support these efforts through the "Take Action" button above or via this link.

The Tri Counties Bank which serves the affected region has launched the 2018 Carr Fire Fund and contributed an initial $25,000 to benefit fire victims.

GoFundMe has verified this campaign, and you can support it here.

The Haven Humane Society is caring for numerous evacuated animals and is asking the local community for pet food and supplies. The organization is also accepting monetary donations online to help care for these animals.

In addition to the Carr fire, more than a dozen other large wildfires are burning throughout California. Impact Your World is monitoring the situation for ways to help.