Clear

Christmas in July: Holiday cheer comforts family during father's last days

Christmas came early this year for the Heafner family. Father, Andrew, is battling colon cancer and has decided not t...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Christmas came early this year for the Heafner family. Father, Andrew, is battling colon cancer and has decided not to get treated with dialysis.

"Who knows how long I got," Heafner said. "They say a few days, but I've lasted a bit longer than that."

While choosing to accept whatever comes next, the 65-year-old says he only wanted to celebrate one holiday that's meant so much to his family over the years.

"Christmas is one my favorite times of the year so decided to have Christmas early."

In a matter of hours, his daughter and three sons called up their friends to orchestrate the jolliest Christmas Day in the heat of July.

"He wanted to stay around until it's freezing cold outside, but I didn't mind spending Christmas in shorts and a t-shirt," son Thomas Heafner said. "So it's a win-win."

With Christmas lights, family love, and sweet treats…for that moment it took Heafner and his family to a day they look forward to every year.

"It meant a lot to him and it's one of those things that we'll never forget that," Thomas said.

But the impromptu holiday cheer missed one thing.

"Didn't have any eggnog," the father said laughing.

However, even without the delectable treat the father says his family's company served as just the moment his spirit needed.

"It was just wonderful, absolutely wonderful," Andrew Heafner said. "I got the tree just the way, as many ornaments we could put on it. Great."

And with the snap of a photo, this magical second in time will serve as one of the lasting reminders of Andrew Heafner's last Christmas celebration.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests