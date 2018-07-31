Giuliani says he hasn't heard from Mueller team in 10 days about Trump interview

Rudy Giuliani said Monday that special counsel Robert Mueller's team has been unresponsive to their recommendations to an interview between Mueller and the President, adding that when the team goes silent, "then something happens."

"They haven't gotten back to us in 10 days over our recommendation of how to do an interview," Giuliani, who serves on the President's legal team, told CNN "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota. "I'm sure they are in bad faith about an interview at this point."

"We have done that several times and they were very forthcoming, very willing to talk about it. Then when you get to the point of making a decision, they go off and do something," Giuliani continued. "Then something happens. (Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen) gets raided. The (Justice Department Inspector General) report comes out and blasts the origin of the investigation. The (FBI agent Peter) Strzok report shows a guy off the wall who ran the original investigation hates Trump and claims he's not biased but he hates him. Now, we've got the Cohen (tapes)."

Speaking later Monday with CNN's Dana Bash, Giuliani said, "He owes us a response."

A spokesman for the special counsel's office declined to comment.

Giuliani also said Monday that "the odds are against" a Trump interview with Mueller, but that he "wouldn't be shocked" if the President went through with it because he "wants to do it so badly."

The Trump legal team is open to Mueller interviewing Trump with questions related to "an area of collusion, not obstruction," Giuliani said. He added that the team may be receptive to questions of obstruction "if they could show us one or two there, we can consider it. One or two questions that they really need, we'd consider it."

The former New York City mayor told CNN weeks ago that Trump might be coming around on the idea that he should resist sitting down for a wide-ranging interview with Mueller. The President has said he would like to sit down with Mueller if he perceived he would be treated fairly. His legal team has long opposed the interview.

There is no indication that Mueller would agree to those narrow parameters, however, and Trump's legal team believes a subpoena could be possible if talks break down.

The rift in talks between Trump's legal team and the Mueller team comes amid recent efforts by Trump to personally discredit Mueller.