Fisherman catches great white shark off coast of Misquamicut Beach

A Rhode Island fisherman said he caught a great white shark just off the coast of a popular beach on Sunday.

Michael Lorello posted videos of the shark on Facebook Sunday afternoon, saying the great white shark was caught ¾ of a mile off Misquamicut Beach, in Westerly, R.I.

In the video, he says the shark is about 6 feet long.

After it was caught, the fisherman put the shark back into the ocean.

He said in a Facebook comment that he's never caught a great white shark near Misquamicut before.