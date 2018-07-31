Fisherman catches great white shark off coast of Misquamicut Beach

A Rhode Island fisherman said he caught a great white shark just off the coast of a popular beach on Sunday.
Michael Lorello posted videos of the shark on Facebook Sunday afternoon, saying the great white shark was caught ¾ of a mile off Misquamicut Beach, in Westerly, R.I.
In the video, he says the shark is about 6 feet long.
After it was caught, the fisherman put the shark back into the ocean.
He said in a Facebook comment that he's never caught a great white shark near Misquamicut before.
