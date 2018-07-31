Clear

How Caterpillar is thriving in a trade war

An oil and gas boom is helping Caterpillar.Three months ago, the heavy equipment maker spooked Wall Street wit...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An oil and gas boom is helping Caterpillar.

Three months ago, the heavy equipment maker spooked Wall Street with a warning that its earnings had reached a "high-water mark." The Dow fell nearly 425 points.

But the company reported record earnings for the second quarter Monday that easily topped forecasts and it also boosted its outlook.

CEO Jim Umpleby didn't make it sound like company's best days were behind it. He called the earnings "outstanding" in a press release.

Caterpillar said the strong results were led by healthy demand for construction equipment in North America -- particularly for oil and gas pipelines. Revenue for oil and gas equipment surged 39% from a year ago and the company said it was taking orders for delivery well into next year.

China continues to spend heavily on infrastructure, too, and that helped push Asian and Pacific sales up 32%.

Caterpillar's overall revenue rose 24% from last year. The company is considered an important bellwether for the global economy. If it is doing well, it's usually a good sign because its customers are using bulldozers, excavators and other heavy duty equipment for construction, mining and farming.

Related: Corporate America is caught in the crossfire of trade war

Concerns that a global trade war would hurt Caterpillar persist, though.

The stock is down nearly 10% this year because of worries that higher tariffs could hurt Caterpillar's profit.

So far this earnings season, blue chip American companies like Whirlpool, GM and Harley-Davidson have expressed concerns that higher costs because of tariffs will be a problem.

But Caterpillar is shrugging off those worries.

Although the company said that tariffs will lead to an increase in costs of between $100 million and $200 million in the second half of the year, Caterpillar plans to raise prices on its customers in order to offset the higher expenses.

That's a sign of strength.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests