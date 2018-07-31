Clear

Lindsay Lohan lands MTV reality show

Lindsay Lohan is returning to tel...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lindsay Lohan is returning to television.

MTV announced on Monday that it has a new reality show in the works with Lohan.

The docuseries will follow the former child star as she opens "Lohan Beach House" in Mykonos, Greece.

"Lohan's team must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping bring Lohan's vision to life," according to a press release from the network. "The stakes are high as the team establishes new friendships and alliances while striving to rise above the temptations the Mykonos nightlife scene has to offer."

(It sounds similar Bravo's hit series, "Vanderpump Rules.")

Related: Kim Kardashian claps back at Lindsay Lohan

Lohan will executive produce the show in partnership with MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions.

Lohan was also the focus of an eight-part docuseries on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network in 2014, which chronicled her efforts to maintain sobriety after a 90-day stint in rehab.

"Lohan Beach House" will premiere in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests