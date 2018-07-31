Clear

Pompeo announces new US investments in Indo-Pacific region

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced $113 million in new US investments in the Indo-Pacific region Monday, includ...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:03 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced $113 million in new US investments in the Indo-Pacific region Monday, including $25 million to promote digital connectivity, $50 million for energy projects, and $30 million for infrastructure.

In making the announcement, Pompeo emphasized the US commitment to the region, and to the principles of freedom and openness, implicitly drawing a contrast to China's investment policies under its "One Belt, One Road" plan.

"With American companies, citizens around the world know that what you see is what you get: honest contracts, honest terms, and no need for off-the-books mischief," Pompeo said at an Indo-Pacific Business Forum at the US Chamber of Commerce. "For us the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act is not just a law - it is a point of pride. Integrity in businesses practices is an essential pillar of our Indo-Pacific economic vision."

While President Donald Trump has frequently referred to China as a top US economic competitor, Pompeo avoided calling China out by name in his remarks. Still, he frequently sought to frame US companies as the better partners for countries seeking foreign investment.

The US "will never seek domination in the Indo-Pacific," said Pompeo, "and we will oppose any country that does."

Pompeo further announced he will visit Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia in the days ahead, leaving Wednesday, and plans to announce additional security assistance for the region.

Briefing reporters on Sunday, Pompeo's senior policy adviser Brian Hook insisted the US approach is "not a strategy to counter" China's investment projects, but criticized what US sees as "a made in China, made for China initiative."

"We have a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and it doesn't exclude any nation," Hook said, "and we welcome contributions by China to regional development."

"We just want them to adhere to high standards, and to uphold areas such as transparency, and rule of law, and sustainable financing," he added.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched China's One Belt, One Road strategy, which centers on pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into ports, rail lines and other projects across Asia, Europe and Africa.

The costs of the program are astronomical, but China hopes it will spur demand for Chinese goods overseas and expand China's influence in global affairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests