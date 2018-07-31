Clear

Demi Lovato's backup dancer asks for an end to 'negative' speculation

Dani Vitale, both a friend and a backup dancer for Demi Lovato, is speaking out about the star's recent hospitalizati...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 10:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dani Vitale, both a friend and a backup dancer for Demi Lovato, is speaking out about the star's recent hospitalization.

Vitale has been the target of angry social media comments by some who blame her for being a "bad influence" on Lovato.

The pair have been friends for years

Some fans are blaming Vitale for the overdose

Over the weekend, two sources close to Lovato told CNN that her family and her former boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, have been by the singer's side during her hospitalization as she recovers from an apparent overdose.

Vitale posted a note on Instagram Sunday night in which she said, "I care about Demi just like all of you do."

"I have not said anything about this situation until now because her recovery has been of the most importance," the note read. "I was not with Demi when the incident happened, but I am with her now, and will continue to be because she means the world to me just as she does to all of you."

Vitale and Lovato have reportedly been friends for years. Vitale's social media posts contain photos of the two together, sometimes on stage performing.

Last month, Lovato posted -- and then deleted -- a photo of her and Vitale holding hands, tongues touching and the caption, "Happy Pride."

"There is no need for any negativity towards the ones who care about Demi at this time," Vitale added in her note. "There is too much of it in this world as it is."

"I know you're all feeling lost without her at this moment in time. Remember that you have always been a community of Lovatics who LOVE," Vitale said. "Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery."

