Mark Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher ahead of final 'Star Wars' appearance

We miss her too, Mark Hamill.The actor posted a touching tribute to his late "Star Wars" co-star, Carrie Fishe...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:04 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We miss her too, Mark Hamill.

The actor posted a touching tribute to his late "Star Wars" co-star, Carrie Fisher, following news that Fisher will appear posthumously in "Episode IX" of the film franchise.

Hamill called it "bittersweet" to be working without Fisher

John Boyega responded in Twitter

Director J.J. Abrams announced Friday that Fisher will reprise her role as Princess Leia Organa, using "previously unreleased footage shot for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'"

'Star Wars: Episode IX' cast will include Carrie Fisher

Fisher died in December 2016, one day before her mother, famed actress Debbie Reynolds, also died.

The coroner ruled that "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors" contributed to Fisher's death.

On Sunday, Hamill tweeted photos of himself and Fisher with a heartfelt note.

"It's bittersweet facing my final chapter without her-She is simply irreplaceable," he wrote. "I'm finding solace in the fact that she won't BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.#CarrieOnForever."

Naturally, the tweet put "Star Wars" fans in their feelings.

Critic and podcast host Zaki Hasan tweeted that Hamill's tweet made him teary-eyed.

"Not only because of the heartfelt sentiment expressed, but also the stark inevitability in "my final chapter," Hasan wrote. "Whatever form #StarWars takes next, our journey with Luke Skywalker will soon be coming to a close. What a ride it's been."

Hamill's more recent "Star Wars" co-star, John Boyega, had a moment of sweet solidarity with the actor on Twitter.

"We will get through it dad," Boyega tweeted.

Filming "Star Wars: Episode IX" is scheduled to start this week in London. The movie is scheduled for release in December 2019.

