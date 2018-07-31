Clear

Kendrick Lamar wins raves for his 'Power' appearance

Kendrick Lamar has already won multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer. Now there is speculation that an Emmy could be ...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 8:12 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 8:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kendrick Lamar has already won multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer. Now there is speculation that an Emmy could be in his future following the rapper's primetime acting debut Sunday on the Starz drama "Power."

Lamar portrayed a homeless drug addict named Laces who assists 50 Cent's character in the episode.

Lamar portrayed a drug addicted character

He's friends with star/producer 50 Cent

"Power" viewers, famous and otherwise, hailed K. Dot's performance.

Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, the president of Lamar's record label, dubbed the rapper "Kenzel," merging his name with esteemed actor Denzel Washington.

That led to Lamar jokingly being called "Kenzel Comptington" -- as he is famously from Compton, California.

The Wrap reported that "Power" showrunner Courtney Kemp said Lamar told his friend 50 Cent -- who is also one of the show's producers -- he was interested in appearing on the series.

"And then I got on the phone with Kendrick and said, 'What do you want to play?' 'Cause that's my favorite thing to ask an actor," Kemp recalled. "'What do you want to do that you've never done before?' That's my favorite question. And then he said, 'You know, I'd like to play' -- well, he didn't say 'drug addict,' but he used a different word [laughs]. But so then we created the character Laces."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests