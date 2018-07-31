Clear

Former WWE star Brian Christopher has died

Wrestler Brian Christoper Lawler, known as "Too Cool's Grandmaster Sexay," has died at 46 years old.

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 7:40 PM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 7:45 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former World Wrestling Entertainment star Brian Christopher Lawler died Sunday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Lawler, 46, is the son of Jerry "The King" Lawler, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler. He was best known in WWE as the Too Cool tag team's Grandmaster Sexay, according to the organization.

An investigation is underway after Lawler, who was an inmate at the Hardeman County jail, was found in his cell on Saturday, said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

"Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived," according to a statement from the agency. "Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon," the TBI said. It said, "At this time, we do not suspect foul play. However, our investigation remains active and ongoing."

Lawler had been held on DUI and evading arrest charges since July 7, according to TBI.

WWE expressed its sadness in learning that Lawler had died and extended its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Another wrestler, Nikolai Volkoff, who had played a brash Soviet figure in the WWE during the Cold War in the 1980s, died at age 70, the WWE had announced Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests