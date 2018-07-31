Clear

123-year-old antique piano stripped of ivory keys, owner vows to fight back

An English immigrant has vowed to fight an order to pay for the "vandalism" of his 123-year-old antique piano, which ...

Posted: Jul. 31, 2018 10:25 AM
Updated: Jul. 31, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

An English immigrant has vowed to fight an order to pay for the "vandalism" of his 123-year-old antique piano, which had its ivory key tops removed and dumped by New Zealand's Department of Conservation (DoC).

The piano, which belongs to University of Auckland professor Julian Paton, had its key tops removed by the DoC last Thursday after being seized in 2017 for breaking the country's ivory laws.

Paton moved to New Zealand with his wife and two children, bringing the piano along with the rest of the family's belongings. He bought the antique for his wife more than 30 years ago as a birthday present, and his children had been learning to play it back in England.

However, the piano was impounded upon arrival due to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), an international treaty to protect endangered plants and animals. Under CITES regulations, owners of antique ivory can seek exemption from the law by applying for an export permit.

Paton was unaware of this requirement, and did not apply for the permit. However, he insists that he had followed proper procedures, even hiring a piano expert to examine the piano in England and submit a report to New Zealand immigration authorities.

"We were diligent," Paton told CNN Monday. "We went out of our way to make sure we could legally import the piano to New Zealand. We absolutely deny any wrongdoing whatsoever."

"We fully uphold the ban on the ivory trade," Paton added -- he is more upset by the "level of bureaucracy" that has impeded what he believes is "an exceptional case."

By the time the piano was seized, it was too late to apply for the permit, as it had become "an illegal good."

Paton then began a long campaign to save the antique, appealing to Epsom MP David Seymour. Seymour also decried the impounding, and lobbied the DoC and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage, to no avail.

"I'm embarrassed as a New Zealander and as a local MP that this is how we welcome people, by confiscating their family heirlooms so their kids can't play piano," Seymour told the Herald, accusing the DoC of committing "vandalism."

"I think that the Department of Conservation have been incredibly lazy. Basically they don't want to use their discretion because then they'd have to make hard decisions sometimes."

Despite Paton and Seymour's efforts, Sage supported the DoC's decision, telling local media, "New Zealand needs to play its part. I sympathize with Professor Paton about his piano but support the Department's decision."

The strict enforcement of CITES regulations was necessary "to help protect elephants from ivory poaching," Sage wrote on Twitter.

The DoC told Paton that the ivory keys will now be buried, and have ordered him to pay for the removal of the ivory and collection of the piano, according to Paton. Although Paton has agreed to pay those costs, he intends to challenge the payment of a third administrative fee.

"It's like rubbing salt in the wound - it's most unfair," Paton said. "It's a step too far. This whole situation is just beyond belief."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
A slight chance of rain Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CASA Chili Cook-off

Image

Problems with birth control insert

Image

Rain Rain (is going to) Go Away, here's your Tuesday forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Making the 4H fair her passion

Image

Edgar County Health Clinic to help NAL employees

Image

Officer Pitts Memorial Plaque at Regional Hospital

Image

Catholic Charities Grant

Image

The jail study continues

Image

Vigo County school resource officers

Image

Fighting the opioid crisis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests