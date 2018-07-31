Clear

Long Hollow Fire burning SE of The Dalles scorches 33,000 acres, 27 percent contained

The Long Hollow Fire burning southeast of The Dalles has scorched 33,000 acres and is 27 percent contained as of Sund...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:56 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Long Hollow Fire burning southeast of The Dalles has scorched 33,000 acres and is 27 percent contained as of Sunday morning.

The fire was started Thursday by farm machinery. On Friday, flames crossed the Deschutes River to the east bank near Jones Canyon.

Firefighters said record-breaking day and night time temperatures created challenging fire behavior on Saturday. Crews on Sunday will continue their work to improve containment lines and secure the southeast corner of the fire.

On Sunday, the evacuation level along Segment 3 of the Deschutes River – from Buckhollow to Mack's Canyon – was downgraded from a Level 3 (Go) to Level 1 (Be ready).

The Deschutes River Access Road and Highway 216 have also been opened.

Drivers are advised to be especially vigilant as fire crews will still be using those routes.

