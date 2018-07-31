Clear

Vandals paint Nazi symbols on wall at Jewish temple in Indiana

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 11:21 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Nazi images, including a swastika, were discovered Saturday morning painted on a structure that is part of a Jewish synagogue in Indiana, the temple said.

The swastika and two iron crosses were on a brick wall that goes around a dumpster at the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis.

The synagogue has not been attacked before and has not received threats or harassing calls, said Lindsay Shipps, the temple's media representative.

Shabbat services were not delayed.

"We have focused on working with the Carmel police, communicating to our congregation, and working with the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council and Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis to communicate to other congregations and other Jewish agencies to ensure that they are aware of the event and can take appropriate measures," the temple said on Facebook.

Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow said, "We are deeply disappointed in the horrific vandalism that occurred at our congregation. Intolerance, hatred and violent acts against Jews are significant realities today. The response to this heinous act affirms that America is collectively outraged at these hateful acts in our neighborhoods."

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard said police are investigating.

He condemned the incident in a statement.

"There is no place for this kind of hatred in Carmel and it does not reflect the respectful and welcoming nature of the vast majority of our residents, who come from many different cultural and faith backgrounds," Brainard said.

