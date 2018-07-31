Clear

AT&T robbery leads to prostitution, drug arrest

Police were called to a robbery of an AT&T store on Friday and ended up arresting a South Carolina woman who was want...

Posted: Jul. 30, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Jul. 30, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police were called to a robbery of an AT&T store on Friday and ended up arresting a South Carolina woman who was wanted for prostitution in Maryland.

Investigators say a man went to the AT&T store at 28614 Marlboro Ave, stole an iPhone X, valued at over $1,000, and then ran away. Police were able to find the man, later identified as Terence Lee McNatt, in the area of Marlboro Ave and Commerce Drive.

When police found McNatt they asked him to stop, but he ran away. When he was finally arrested he gave the officers a fake name. With McNatt was also the driver of the car seen fleeing from the scene, driven by Jameshia Michelle Richardson who is from South Carolina.

Officers say they found suspected marijuana on Richardson, and when they asked her for her name, she refused to give it. She was placed in investigative detention and a probable cause search of her car yielded numerous baggies or heroin and several different pieces of drug paraphernalia.

After running a check on Richardson, police found she was suspended through the state of South Carolina and she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest in Prince George's County for prostitution.

McNatt was charged with Theft under $100, resisting arrest and false statement to a police officer. He was then released on $7,500 unsecured bond.

Richardson was charged with marijuana less than 10 grams, possession of controlled dangerous substance-not marijuana, and controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. She was released on $6000 unsecured bond.

